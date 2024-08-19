Celebrity birthdays for the week of Aug. 25-31:

Aug. 28: Actor Sonny Shroyer (''The Dukes of Hazzard,'' ''Enos'') is 89. Actor Ken Jenkins (''Scrubs'') is 84. Actor Barbara Bach is 78. Actor Debra Mooney (''The Practice,'' ″Everwood'') is 77. Singer Wayne Osmond of The Osmonds is 73. Actor Daniel Stern is 67. Actor John Allen Nelson (''24,'' ''Santa Barbara'') is 65. Actor Emma Samms (''Dynasty'') is 64. Actor Jennifer Coolidge is 63. Actor Amanda Tapping (''Stargate: Atlantis,'' ''Stargate SG-1'') is 59. Country singer Shania Twain is 59. Actor Billy Boyd (''Lord of the Rings'') is 56. Actor-singer Jack Black of Tenacious D is 55. Actor Jason Priestley (''Beverly Hills, 90210″) is 55. Actor Daniel Goddard (''The Young and the Restless'') is 53. Actor J. August Richards (''Kevin (Probably) Saves The World,'' ″Angel'') is 51. Singer-bassist Max Collins of Eve 6 is 46. Actor Carly Pope (''Outlaw,'' ″24,'') is 44. Country singer Jake Owen is 43. Country singer LeAnn Rimes is 42. Actor Kelly Thiebaud (''General Hospital'') is 42. Actor Armie Hammer (''The Lone Ranger,'' ″The Social Network'') is 38. Singer Florence Welch of Florence and the Machine is 38. Actor Shalita Grant (''NCIS: New Orleans'') is 36. Singer Cassadee Pope (''The Voice'') is 35. Actor Katie Findlay (''How to Get Away With Murder'') is 34. Actor Samuel Larsen (''Glee'') is 33. Actor Kyle Massey (''Cory in the House,'' ″That's So Raven'') is 33. Actor Quvenzhane Wallis (''Annie,'' ''Beasts of the Southern Wild'') is 21. Reality TV personality Honey Boo Boo (Alana Thompson) is 19.