Celebrity birthdays for the week of Aug. 13-19:

Aug. 13: Actor Kevin Tighe (''Emergency,'' ″Murder One'') is 79. Opera singer Kathleen Battle is 75. Director Paul Greengrass (the ''Bourne'' films) is 68. Actor Danny Bonaduce (''The Partridge Family'') is 64. Actor Dawnn Lewis (''A Different World,'' ″Hangin' With Mr. Cooper'') is 62. Actor John Slattery (''Mad Men,'' ″Desperate Housewives'') is 61. Actor Debi Mazar is 59. Actor Quinn Cummings (''Family'') is 56. Actor Seana Kofoed (''Men in Trees'') is 53. Country singer Andy Griggs is 50. Drummer Mike Melancon of Emerson Drive is 45. Actor Kathryn Fiore (''Reno 911!'') is 44. Actor Sebastian Stan (''Captain America'') is 41. Actor Eme Ikwuakor (''Marvel's Inhumans'') is 39. Singer James Morrison is 39. Actor Lennon Stella (''Nashville'') is 24.

Aug. 14: Singer Dash Crofts of Seals and Crofts is 85. Country singer Connie Smith is 82. Actor-musician Steve Martin is 78. Actor Antonio Fargas (''Starsky and Hutch'') is 77. Bassist Larry Graham of Sly and the Family Stone is 77. Actor Susan St. James is 77. Romance novelist Danielle Steel is 76. Keyboardist Terry Adams of NRBQ is 75. Cartoonist Gary Larson (''The Far Side'') is 73. Actor Carl Lumbly (''Alias'') is 72. Actor Jackee Harry (''Sister, Sister,'' ″227″) is 67. Actor Marcia Gay Harden is 64. Singer Sarah Brightman is 63. Actor Susan Olsen (''The Brady Bunch'') is 62. Actor Halle Berry is 57. Actor Ben Bass (''Rookie Blue'') is 55. Actor Catherine Bell (''JAG'') is 55. Keyboardist Cody McCarver of Confederate Railroad is 55. Guitarist Kevin Cadogan (Third Eye Blind) is 54. Actor Lalanya Masters (''Barbershop'') is 51. Actor Christopher Gorham (''Ugly Betty'') is 49. Actor Mila Kunis is 40. Actor Lamorne Morris (''New Girl'') is 40. TV personality Spencer Pratt (''The Hills'') is 40. Actor Marsai Martin (''black-ish'') is 19.

Aug. 15: Actor Pat Priest (''The Munsters'') is 87. Drummer Pete York of The Spencer Davis Group is 81. Author-journalist Linda Ellerbee is 79. Songwriter Jimmy Webb is 77. Singer-guitarist Tom Johnston of The Doobie Brothers is 75. Actor Phyllis Smith (''The Office'') is 74. Actor Tess Harper is 73. Actor Larry Mathews (''The Dick Van Dyke Show'') is 68. Actor Zeljko Ivanek (''Madam Secretary,'' ″Heroes'') is 66. Actor Rondell Sheridan (''That's So Raven,'' ″Cory in the House'') is 65. Singer-keyboardist Matt Johnson (The The) is 62. Director Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu (''Birdman,'' ''Babel'') is 60. Actor Peter Hermann (''Law & Order: Special Victims Unit'') is 56. Actor Debra Messing (''Will and Grace'') is 55. Actor Anthony Anderson (''black-ish'') is 53. Actor Ben Affleck is 51. Actor Natasha Henstridge (''The Whole Nine Yards,'' ″Species'') is 49. Bassist Tim Foreman of Switchfoot is 45. Actor Emily Kinney (''Conviction,'' ''The Walking Dead'') is 39. Actor Courtney Hope (''The Bold and the Beautiful'') is 34. Singer Joe Jonas of The Jonas Brothers is 34. Actor-singer Carlos PenaVega (''Big Time Rush'') is 34. Actor Jennifer Lawrence is 33. DJ Smoove da General of Cali Swag District is 33.

Aug. 16: Actor Gary Clarke (''Hondo,'' ″The Virginian'') is 90. Actor Julie Newmar (TV's ''Batman'') is 90. Actor-singer Ketty Lester (''Little House on the Prairie'') is 89. Actor Anita Gillette is 87. Actor Bob Balaban (''A Mighty Wind,'' ″Best In Show'') is 78. Ballerina Suzanne Farrell is 78. Actor Lesley Ann Warren is 77. Bassist Joey Spampinato (NRBQ) is 75. Actor Marshall Manesh (''How I Met Your Mother,'' ″Will and Grace'') is 73. Actor Reginald VelJohnson (''Family Matters'') is 72. TV personality Kathie Lee Gifford is 70. Singer J.T. Taylor (Kool and the Gang) is 70. Director James Cameron (''Titanic,'' ″The Terminator'') is 69. Actor Jeff Perry (''Scandal,'' ″Grey's Anatomy'') is 68. Guitarist Tim Farriss of INXS is 66. Actor Laura Innes (''ER'') is 66. Actor Angela Bassett is 65. Singer Madonna is 65. Actor Timothy Hutton is 63. Actor Steve Carell is 61. Actor Andy Milder (''Weeds'') is 55. Actor Seth Peterson (''Burn Notice,'' ''Providence'') is 53. Country singer Emily Robison of The Dixie Chicks is 51. Actor George Stults (''Seventh Heaven'') is 48. Singer Vanessa Carlton is 43. Actor Cam Gigandet (''Twilight'') is 41. Singer-guitarist Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes is 38. Actor Cristin Milioti (''How I Met Your Mother'') is 38. Actor Shawn Pyfrom (''Desperate Housewives'') is 37. Country singer Ashton Shepherd is 37. Singer Dan Smyers of Dan + Shay is 36. Rapper Young Thug is 32. Actor Cameron Monaghan (''Gotham'') is 30. Singer Greyson Chance is 26.

Aug. 17: Actor Robert De Niro is 80. Guitarist Gary Talley of The Box Tops is 76. ''Downton Abbey'' creator Julian Fellowes is 74. Actor Robert Joy (''CSI: NY'') is 72. Singer Kevin Rowland of Dexy's Midnight Runners is 70. Bassist Colin Moulding of XTC is 68. Country singer-songwriter Kevin Welch is 68. Singer Belinda Carlisle of The Go-Go's is 65. Actor Sean Penn is 63. Jazz saxophonist Everette Harp is 62. Guitarist Gilby Clarke (Guns N' Roses) is 61. Singer Maria McKee is 59. Drummer Steve Gorman (The Black Crowes) is 58. Singer-bassist Jill Cunniff (Luscious Jackson) is 57. Actor David Conrad (''Ghost Whisperer,'' ''Relativity'') is 56. Rapper Posdnuos of De La Soul is 54. Actor-singer Donnie Wahlberg (New Kids on the Block) is 54. TV personality Giuliana Rancic (''Fashion Police,'' ″E! News'') is 49. Actor Bryton James (''Family Matters'') is 37. Actor Brady Corbet (''24,'' ''Thirteen'') is 35. Actor Austin Butler (''Elvis'') is 32. Actor Taissa Farmiga (''American Horror Story'') is 29.

Aug. 18: Actor Robert Redford is 87. Actor Henry G. Sanders (''Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman'') is 81. Actor-comedian Martin Mull is 80. Comedian Elayne Boosler is 71. Country singer Steve Wilkinson of The Wilkinsons is 68. Comedian-actor Denis Leary is 66. Actor Madeleine Stowe is 65. TV news anchor Bob Woodruff is 62. Actor Adam Storke (''Mystic Pizza'') is 61. Actor Craig Bierko (''Sex and the City,'' ″The Long Kiss Goodnight'') is 59. Singer Zac Maloy of The Nixons is 55. Musician Everlast (House of Pain) is 54. Rapper Masta Killa of Wu-Tang Clan is 54. Actor Edward Norton is 54. Actor Christian Slater is 54. Actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner is 53. Actor Kaitlin Olson (''The Mick,'' ″It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia'') is 48. Comedian Andy Samberg (''Brooklyn Nine-Nine,'' ″Saturday Night Live'') is 45. Guitarist Brad Tursi of Old Dominion is 44. Actor Maia Mitchell (''The Fosters'') is 30. Actor Madelaine Petsch (''Riverdale'') is 29. Actor Parker McKenna Posey (''My Wife and Kids'') is 28.

Aug. 19: Actor Debra Paget (''Love Me Tender'') is 90. Actor Diana Muldaur (''Star Trek: The Next Generation'') is 85. Actor Jill St. John is 83. Singer Billy J. Kramer is 80. Country singer-songwriter Eddy Raven is 79. Singer Ian Gillan of Deep Purple is 78. Actor Gerald McRaney is 76. Actor Jim Carter (''Downton Abbey'') is 75. Singer-guitarist Elliot Lurie of Looking Glass is 75. Bassist John Deacon of Queen is 72. Actor Jonathan Frakes (''Star Trek: The Next Generation'') is 71. Actor Peter Gallagher is 68. Actor Adam Arkin is 67. Singer-songwriter Gary Chapman is 66. Actor Martin Donovan is 66. Singer Ivan Neville is 64. Actor Eric Lutes (''Caroline In The City'') is 61. Actor John Stamos is 60. Actor Kyra Sedgwick is 58. Actor Kevin Dillon (''Entourage'') is 58. Country singer Lee Ann Womack is 57. Former MTV reporter Tabitha Soren is 56. Actor Matthew Perry (''Friends'') is 54. Country singer Clay Walker is 54. Rapper Fat Joe is 53. Actor Tracie Thoms (''Cold Case'') is 48. Actor Erika Christensen (''Parenthood'') is 41. Actor Melissa Fumero (''Brooklyn Nine-Nine'') is 41. Actor Tammin Sursok (''Pretty Little Liars'') is 40. Singer Karli Osborn (SHeDaisy) is 39. Rapper Romeo (formerly Lil' Romeo) is 34. Actor Ethan Cutkosky (TV's ''Shameless'') is 24.