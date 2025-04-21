Celebrity birthdays for the week of April 27-May 3:

April 27: Singer Kate Pierson of The B-52′s is 77. Singer Herbie Murrell of The Stylistics is 76. Actor Douglas Sheehan (''Knots Landing'') is 76. Guitarist Ace Frehley (Kiss) is 74. Singer Sheena Easton is 66. Actor James Le Gros (''Ally McBeal'') is 63. Bassist Rob Squires of Big Head Todd and the Monsters is 60. Singer Mica Paris is 56. Actor David Lascher (''Sabrina, The Teenage Witch'') is 53. Actor Maura West (''General Hospital'') is 53. Actor Sally Hawkins (''The Shape of Water'') is 49. Drummer Patrick Hallahan of My Morning Jacket is 47. Singer Jim James of My Morning Jacket is 47. Singer Travis Meeks (Days of the New) is 46. Bassist Joseph Pope III of Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats is 46. Guitarist John Osborne of Brothers Osborne is 43. Actor Francis Capra (''Veronica Mars'') is 42. Actor Ari Graynor (''Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist'') is 42. Singer-guitarist Patrick Stump of Fall Out Boy is 41. Actor Sheila Vand (''24: Legacy'') is 40. Actor Jenna Coleman (''Victoria,'' ″Doctor Who'') is 39. Singer Nick Noonan of Karmin is 39. Actor William Moseley (''The Chronicles of Narnia'') is 38. Singer Lizzo is 37. Actor Emily Rios (''Breaking Bad'') is 36.