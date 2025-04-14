Celebrity birthdays for the week of April 20-26:

April 24: Actor Shirley MacLaine is 91. Actor-singer-director Barbra Streisand is 83. Country singer Richard Sterban of the Oak Ridge Boys is 82. Drummer Doug Clifford (Creedence Clearwater Revival) is 80. Singer Ann Peebles is 78. Actor Eric Bogosian is 72. Singer-bassist Jack Blades of Night Ranger is 71. Actor Michael O'Keefe (''Roseanne'') is 70. Bassist David J (Love and Rockets, Bauhaus) is 68. Actor Glenn Morshower (''24'') is 66. Bassist Billy Gould (Faith No More) is 62. Actor-comedian Cedric the Entertainer is 61. Actor Djimon Hounsou (''Blood Diamond,'' ″Amistad'') is 61. Drummer Patty Schemel (Hole) is 58. Drummer Aaron Comess of the Spin Doctors is 57. Actor Aidan Gillen (''Game of Thrones'') is 57. Actor Melinda Clarke (''The O.C.'') is 56. Actor Rory McCann (''Game of Thrones'') is 56. Singer Alejandro Fernandez is 54. Bassist Brian Marshall of Creed and of Alter Bridge is 52. Actor Derek Luke (''Madea Goes To Jail,'' ″Friday Night Lights'') is 51. Actor Thad Luckinbill (''12 Strong,'' ″The Young and the Restless'') is 50. Actor Eric Balfour (''24'') is 48. Actor Rebecca Mader (''No Ordinary Family,'' ″Lost'') is 48. Actor Reagan Gomez (''Queen Sugar,'' ″The Parent 'Hood'') is 45. Actor Austin Nichols (''One Tree Hill'') is 45. Actor Sasha Barrese (''The Hangover'') is 44. Singer-TV personality Kelly Clarkson (''American Idol'') is 43. Singer-bassist Tyson Ritter of All-American Rejects is 41. Country singer Carly Pearce is 35. Actor Joe Keery (''Stranger Things'') is 33. Actor Jack Quaid (''The Hunger Games'') is 33. Actor Doc Shaw (''House of Payne,'' ''The Suite Life on Deck'') is 33. Actor Jordan Fisher (''Liv and Maddie,'' ″Rent: Live'') is 31.