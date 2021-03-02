NEW YORK – In 2018 it was the Mandarin duck. In October it was the barred owl. Most recently it was the snowy owl.

All three avian species catapulted to celebrity status after they landed in Central Park, becoming the subject of news reports from Manhattan to India and attracting gaggles of groupies, snapping away on their smartphones.

These rare glimpses of nature in the heart of New York elicit a dose of joy in the best of times. But those feelings of uplift are magnified during the pandemic, when so many people are seeking respite in the outdoors.

Behind these idyllic encounters with nature, however, a vigorous debate is roiling the city's birding community.

On one side are people eager to broadcast these flying visitors on social media, which they say allows birders to catch a glimpse of species they might otherwise never see.

On the other are birders who believe that indiscriminately publicizing the locations of sensitive birds attracts hordes of gawkers, who can disturb the animals, and violates the serendipitous aspect of birding.

Perhaps the most prominent of the avian paparazzi is David Barrett, whose Manhattan Bird Alert account on Twitter, which has more than 42,000 followers, has turned birds into boldfaced names.

"The main attraction of the account is the high level of bird photography and videography, but serious birders still do get their rare bird alerts," Barrett said, adding that his account helped "make everyone's birding more effective."

But to Ken Chaya, president of the Linnaean Society of New York, one of the city's oldest birding organizations, Barrett's account seems focused more on self-promotion than protecting birds.

"There's a fine line between sharing information about a sensitive bird and creating a flash mob," Chaya said, adding that when you have tens of thousands of followers, "you can't know all of them or how they behave."

Despite the back-and-forth among passionate birders, none of the celebrity birds appear to have been harmed by the spotlight.

A snowy owl was spotted in New York's Central Park this year, the first seen in 130 years.

The snowy owl landed in a fenced-off part of Central Park on Jan. 27, and park rangers kept overzealous onlookers back. Barrett sent a warning to his followers to give space to the snowy owl — the first spotted in Central Park in 130 years — and, in the end, crows and a hawk harried the owl more than birders. It left after a day. (More recently, a snowy owl, likely the same one, has been spotted near the Central Park Reservoir, the sightings dutifully reported by Barrett.)

Still, some birding groups said that letting others know the location of sensitive birds required more consideration than simply firing off a tweet.

Jeffrey Gordon, president of the American Birding Association, said "birding is built on sharing," but "we think it's very important to temper that impulse to share information freely with" understanding the real world impacts of doing so.

Of course, an owl's arrival at one of the most visited urban parks on the planet would be hard to keep secret no matter what.

Educating new birders is one of Barrett's main purposes, he said, and even his critics conceded that Manhattan Bird Alert was an effective outreach tool.

"If you want to cause zero disturbance for birds," he said, "stay home."