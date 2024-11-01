Celebrating too soon? NFL players have been dropping the ball for some time now

With the Jets at the Texans' 19 early in the second quarter, Corley took a flip from Aaron Rodgers and zipped down the right sideline. Corley sped into the end zone, but just before he crossed the goal line, he dropped the ball out of his right hand to celebrate. Video review showed what happened so Corley was credited with an 18-yard run and a fumble. Worse for the Jets, the ball rolled out of the end zone for a touchback and turnover.