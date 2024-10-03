Halloween has taken a gastronomic turn this year with more local restaurants, breweries and distilleries hosting themed events. Horror seekers can venture to Travail’s Haunted Basement Bar, which offers spooky cocktail pairings and an interactive tasting menu. Or to Meteor’s Black Lagoon pop-up, billed as an “immersive, creepy-as-hell cocktail experience.”
Celebrate Halloween with events at Twin Cities bars, breweries and restaurants
Find your level of scare, from creepy and ghoulish to mild and cheesy.
Those who like to keep it less scary can create a themed charcuterie board at Inbound Brewing or catch a screening of “Hocus Pocus” at Insight Brewing. And there’s more: here’s a list of the best tricks and treats around town.
Black Lagoon pop-up: This pop-up travels the nation, providing an immersive cocktail experience that pays homage to the macabre. Amid the “dark dungeons of drink,” expect a little extra spooky fun from the usual bar experience. (4-close weekdays, noon-close weekends; ends Oct. 31, Meteor, 2027 N. 2nd St., Mpls., blacklagoonpopup.com)
Halloween bar crawls: Costumed patrons gain free entry into a variety of Minneapolis bars for themed drinks and food specials. Compete in the social media costume contest for a chance to win $2,000. (Oct. 19, 25-26 & 31; various locations, $9.99-$15.99, details at pubcrawls.com)
Halloween Beer Bust: You’re never too old to dress up for spooktacular fun. This budget-friendly event and fundraiser for the Menagerie Rugby Club has unlimited beer, a raffle and silent auction. (8-10 p.m. Oct. 19, Modist Brewing, 340 5th Av. N., Mpls., $10, facebook.com)
Halloween charcuterie workshop: Wear your costume while learning the basics of building an enviable seasonal charcuterie board under the guidance of From the Diner. Enjoy an Inbound beer and artfully arrange cheeses, fruit, crackers, salami and more for entertaining, and take your work home. (2-4 p.m. Oct. 26, Inbound BrewCo, 701 N. 5th St., Mpls., $80, inboundbrewco.com)
Haunted Basement Bar: Travail and Haunted Basement have joined forces to merge haute cuisine with frights from the popular Halloween attraction. Guests dine on a “gruesome multicourse” tasting menu alongside cocktails. (Seating times are 5:45 and 8 p.m. Wed.-Sat. through Nov. 2, Travail, 4131 Hubbard Av. N., Robbinsdale, tickets from $79, beverage pairings from $55; reservations required, travailkitchen.com)
“Hocus Pocus” Movie Night: If you’re feeling a little witchy, grab a pint for a patio viewing of the film starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy on the big-screen projector. Fire pits will warm guests, and free s’mores and popcorn are available. (8-10 p.m. Oct. 25, Insight Brewing, 2821 E. Hennepin Av., Mpls. insightbrewing.com.)
Minneapolis Zombie Pub Crawl: The undead roam the streets for an evening of bar hopping with specialty spooky cocktails and shots. (4 p.m.-midnight Oct. 12, $15-$20, Moose Bar & Grill, 356 NE. Monroe St., Mpls. eventbrite.com)
O’Shaughnessy Distilling: Explore the distillery after dark and listen to stories about how whiskey is made, finishing with a whiskey and Halloween candy pairing in the “whiskey dungeon.” Costumes encouraged. Or the fourth annual Hallowhiskey party features a costume contest, live music and Keeper’s Heart drink specials. (Boo’s and Booze Tour: select dates Oct. 13-Nov. 2, $25; Hallowhiskey Party: 7 p.m. Oct. 26. $10; 600 Malcolm Av. SE., Mpls., osdistilling.com)
Rescuer’s Menagerie: The Haunted Basement takes over the bottom level of Bumbling Fools Mead for an intimate mini haunt where a character named “The Rescuer” is in the business of taking souls. You may need to calm your nerves with mead, because this frightful, boozy attraction is a “touch haunt” — the actors may touch you. (Adults 18+, 8-10 p.m. Oct. 17, 24, 31; 7-10 p.m. Oct. 18-19, 25-26, and Nov. 1-2; $15-$20, 2010 E. Hennepin Av., Mpls., hauntedbasement.org)
