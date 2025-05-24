Cecconi goes 6 strong innings and Guardians beat Tigers 3-1 to hand Jobe his first career loss

DETROIT — Slade Cecconi gave up a run and five hits over six innings, José Ramírez tripled and scored in a two-run first inning and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Detroit Tigers 3-1 on Friday night.
Steven Kwan had three hits and an RBI for Cleveland.
Cecconi (1-1) struck out six and allowed two walks in his second start of the season. Hunter Gaddis followed with two scoreless innings and Emmanuel Clase pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his 10th save.
Jackson Jobe (4-1) gave up two runs on four hits and two walks in five innings to take his first career loss. The Tigers won his first eight starts — the longest streak to start a career in franchise history.
Kwan led off the game with a double and Ramírez hit a triple over the head of Javier Báez in center field for a 1-0 lead before Carlos Santana added a two-out RBI single for a 2-0 lead.
The Guardians held the Tigers scoreless for the first 14 1/3 innings of the series, but Spencer Torkelson broke the streak with his 13th homer in the sixth inning.
Bo Naylor led off the ninth with a triple and Kwan made it 3-1 with an RBI single.
