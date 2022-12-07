BUFFALO, N.Y. — Devin Ceaser's 17 points helped Buffalo defeat Saint John Fisher 91-53 on Tuesday night.
Ceaser added four steals for the Bulls (5-4). Zid Powell shot 5 for 8, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to add 13 points. Isaiah Adams recorded 12 points and was 4 of 8 shooting (3 for 7 from distance).
The Cardinals were led in scoring by Brendan Trapper, who finished with 15 points and two steals. Daniel Cook added 12 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Podcast: Vikings face 'feisty' Lions team with NFC North title in reach
Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand preview Sunday's game, discuss cornerback Patrick Peterson's impact on the team, look at the NFC playoff standings and more random musings on the latest episode.
Sports
Pro Picks sees Rams making history to kick off Week 14
The Los Angeles Rams can make history when Week 14 kicks off Thursday night.
Sports
AP source: Aaron Judge, Yankees reach $360M, 9-year deal
Aaron Judge has issued his ruling: Court remains in session in the Bronx.
Sports
Van Gaal's World Cup with Dutch has hugs, kisses and dancing
Three wins from the title that has eluded the Netherlands, Louis van Gaal has filled his World Cup with hugs, kisses and dancing.
Sports
Study: Racial gap in grad rates drops again for bowl teams
The racial gap in graduation rates for this year's bowl teams in college football has declined again, this time to the smallest difference in the history of a study examining the data.