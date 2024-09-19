Cease pitches into the 9th and Machado hits 2 of Padres' 4 homers in a 4-0 win vs Astros

''I remember looking up through six or seven and the pitch count was reasonable and I went up to Rueben (Niebla, the pitching coach), and said, ‘Hey, I'm going to get through the eighth and ninth today,''' Cease said. ''He said, ‘Hey, just take it one at a time,' and I said, ‘OK.' When you get through six with a low pitch count, it's very easy to dream about going further.''