Wires

CDC reports teen smoking and other tobacco use dropped to lowest level in 25 years

CDC reports teen smoking and other tobacco use dropped to lowest level in 25 years.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
October 17, 2024 at 8:55PM

NEW YORK — CDC reports teen smoking and other tobacco use dropped to lowest level in 25 years.

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More
Wires

Republicans say they're appealing a Georgia judge's ruling that invalidates seven new election rules

Republicans say they're appealing a Georgia judge's ruling that invalidates seven new election rules.

Wires

Alabama executes man who killed 5, dropped his appeals and asked to be put to death

Wires

Judge issues 11th-hour delay in execution of Texas man who would be 1st in US put to death in shaken baby syndrome case