CDC officials plan for the agency's splintering, but questions remain

NEW YORK — A top Centers for Disease Control and Prevention official told staff this week to start planning for the agency's splintering.
Several parts of CDC — mostly those devoted to health threats that aren't infectious — are being spun off into the soon-to-be-created Administration for a Healthy America, the agency official told senior leaders in calls and meetings.
The directive came from Dr. Debra Houry, the agency's chief medical officer, according to three CDC officials who were in attendance. They declined to be identified because they weren't authorized to talk about the plans and fear being fired if they were identified.
Asked to comment, Houry referred The Associated Press to CDC media relations representatives. CDC spokesperson Jason McDonald acknowledged the agency is planning for possible changes but that "none of the items discussed at the meeting have been finalized, and are subject to change.''
Dr. Scott Harris, president of the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials, said there are ''a lot more questions than there are answers right now.''
Those questions include whether the split will interrupt funding and assistance to state health departments that ultimately implement federal health policy, said Harris, who also is Alabama's state health officer.
''We'd love to be able to give input,'' he said.
Officials deciding what to do with programs that lost many staffers