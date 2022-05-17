The new edition of the Central Collegiate Hockey Association just finished its first season of play, and it's already growing.

The men's hockey conference on Tuesday announced that Augustana University of Sioux Falls, S.D., will join the league as its ninth member. The Vikings, who are starting a new program, will begin play in the 2023-24 season and will have a conference home right away.

"The CCHA supports the continued growth of college hockey and are excited to accept Augustana University as our ninth member,'' CCHA Commissioner Don Lucia said in a statement. "Sioux Falls is a proven hockey community, and the commitment Augustana University is making to Division I hockey is impressive. Our members look forward to assisting Augustana University in their transition to college hockey and the CCHA over the next few years.''

Augustana broke ground on Midco Arena, a 3,000-seat on-campus venue, in October. In April, the Vikings named Gophers assistant coach Garrett Raboin as their first head coach.

Augustana joins CCHA members Bemidji State, Bowling Green, Ferris State, Lake Superior State, Michigan Tech, Minnesota State Mankato, Northern Michigan and St. Thomas. The Vikings compete in the NCAA Division II Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference in other sports.

Augustana will be a full voting member in the CCHA immediately and begin a transitional schedule, playing 16 games (one series against each member) in both the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons before playing a full league schedule starting with the 2025-26 season.

"Augustana Hockey fans are going to enjoy watching some of the best teams in college hockey compete as part of the CCHA,'' Raboin said in a statement. "I want to give a huge thanks to Commissioner Don Lucia and the CCHA Board of Directors for the invitation.''

The CCHA and Augustana will hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon to discuss the move.