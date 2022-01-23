PHILADELPHIA — Nathan Cayo and Grant Golden tossed in 18 points apiece and Richmond beat La Salle 64-56 on Saturday.
Cayo hit 9 of 11 shots from the floor for the Spiders (12-7, 3-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Tyler Burton added 12 points, while Andre Gustavson notched five steals.
Clifton Moore had 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Explorers (6-10, 1-5). Jack Clark added 13 points and eight rebounds. Christian Ray had eight rebounds.
