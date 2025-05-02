Cayman Islands will be led by a new coalition government after a close election race

World

The Associated Press
May 2, 2025 at 2:22PM

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — The Cayman Islands will be led by a new coalition government after no single party clinched a majority following a general election this week.

André Ebanks will be the new premier of the wealthy British territory, according to a government statement late Thursday.

He'll lead a coalition of three independent candidates and two new political parties — the Cayman Islands National Party, founded by a former manager at Ernst & Young, and The Caymanian Community Party, established by Ebanks and other members of the dissolved United People's Movement.

The two parties won four seats each in Wednesday's parliamentary election. Meanwhile, the People's Progressive Movement won seven seats, but was three short of a majority.

The territory's Parliament has a total of 21 seats, two of which are appointed.

Ebanks has pledged to stabilize the territory's finances and address what he described as a cost of living crisis.

During the election, voters also approved in a referendum decriminalizing the possession and consumption of small amounts of marijuana and creating a national lottery. But they rejected a proposal to develop cruise berthing infrastructure, which environmentalists have opposed.

