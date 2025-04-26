Cavs hand Heat worst-ever playoff loss, roll 124-87 for 3-0 lead in series

MIAMI — Donovan Mitchell didn't have a great shooting day. Darius Garland was in street clothes, out with an injury.
And Cleveland rolled anyway, moving to the brink of Round 2.
Jarrett Allen scored 22 points, De'Andre Hunter added 21 and the Cavaliers — bullying Miami around all day — handed the Heat their worst playoff loss with a 124-87 win Saturday to take a 3-0 lead in their Eastern Conference first-round series.
The Cavs took control with a 33-5 run early, outrebounded Miami 46-29 and outscored the Heat 60-30 in the paint.
''Our guys knew that was the key, rebounding and winning the rebounding battle,'' Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson said. ''We really executed defensively.''
Evan Mobley scored 19 and Max Strus added 18 for Cleveland. Ty Jerome had 13 points and 11 assists in 22 minutes — he was plus-33 in those minutes — and Mitchell scored 13 on 4-for-14 shooting.
They didn't need more from him and didn't need anything from Garland, their All-Star guard who was out with a sprained toe.
''Look, our guys really want this and it probably looks like our guys don't," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. ''But I know what our last six weeks have been like, just to fight and scratch and claw to get into this.''