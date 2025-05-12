Sports

Cavs' Donovan Mitchell to get MRI of ankle he injured in Game 4 of Eastern semis against Pacers

Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell was set to have an MRI on Monday of the ankle that he injured in a Game 4 blowout loss to the Indiana Pacers in the second round of the playoffs.

The Associated Press
May 12, 2025 at 2:54PM

Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell was set to have an MRI on Monday of the ankle that he injured in a Game 4 blowout loss to the Indiana Pacers in the second round of the playoffs.

Mitchell did not play in the second half. He appeared to experience pain while warming up during halftime.

He finished with 12 points in 20 minutes as the Cavs trailed 80-39 at halftime and lost 129-109.

Coach Kenny Atkinson said after the game Sunday night that Mitchell would have an MRI of his left ankle.

The No. 4-seeded Pacers, up in the series 3-1, can close it out Tuesday in Cleveland, where they've already won twice.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/nba

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Eagles get rival Cowboys for NFL regular-season opener on Sept. 4

The Philadelphia Eagles will start defending their championship at home on Sept. 4 against the division rival Dallas Cowboys.

Sports

Brazil signs Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti 1 year ahead of 2026 World Cup

Sports

India great Virat Kohli retires from test cricket