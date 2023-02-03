CLEVELAND — Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell was ejected in the third quarter Thursday night against Memphis for throwing the ball at Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks after the players tangled under the basket.

Brooks was called for a flagrant-2 foul and was also tossed following the fracas with 5:48 left and the Cavs leading 81-76.

After missing a shot and falling in the foul lane, Brooks flung his arm back and struck Mitchell, who was standing over him, in the groin area. Mitchell dropped in pain and retaliated by firing the ball at Brooks and then charging and shoving him along the baseline in front of the Memphiss bench.

The officials and players were able to get things under control before any punches were thrown.

Mitchell received a loud ovation from the Cleveland crowd as he made his way to the locker room following his ejection.

Mitchell was having a frustrating night, making just 2 of 11 shots and scoring six points.

