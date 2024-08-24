Cave drives in 3 runs as Rockies beat Yankees 9-2; Aaron Judge's consecutive game HR streak ends

''It's really cool,'' said Cave, a minor league teammate of Judge in 2015 and 2016. ''Obviously with a little bit of history there, I used to be a Yankee and everything, but anytime you can come into one of these big venues and have a game in front of these types of crowds, that's what you got to do if you want to play in games in the playoffs, you got to be able to perform in these types of places. It's definitely special to me.''