Cavaliers ready for fast-paced NBA Playoffs series against Pacers when it begins on Sunday night

CLEVELAND — Kenny Atkinson has one simple message for his Cleveland Cavaliers going into their Eastern Conference semifinals series against the Indiana Pacers.
Put your track shoes on.
The top-seeded Cavaliers had the NBA's top offense in the regular season, averaging 121.9 points. The fourth-seeded Pacers averaged 117.4 points (seventh-best), but have one of the quickest teams in the league, and like to go full throttle.
''We have the athleticism and speed, it's just the initial shock of them doing it so consistently,'' Atkinson said. ''I give (coach) Rick Carlisle and their group so much credit because it plays into their personnel. The message to our guys is how resilient we can be with our running. We do it three times, they're going to do it four. Can we do it for longer?''
The matchup everyone will be watching when the series starts Sunday night at Rocket Arena will be between Indiana's Tyrese Haliburton and Cleveland's Donovan Mitchell.
Haliburton — who averaged 17.6 points against Milwaukee — is averaging a playoff-best 11.6 assists per game running the Pacers' five out offense. He also was the first Indiana player in 11 years to begin a playoff series with four straight double-doubles.
''He's a talented player. Since the All-Star break, he's been averaging like 20 points and 11 assists,'' Mitchell said. ''I have a lot of respect for him and what he brings over there. We understand how important he is to that group. He's a threat and we got to make sure we try to find ways to neutralize one of the biggest threats on their team.''
Mitchell averaged 23.8 points against the Miami Heat in the opening round. If the All-Star guard puts up 30 points on Sunday, it will be his eighth straight game with at least 30 points in a series opener, which would surpass Michael Jordan.