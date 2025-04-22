Cavaliers' Mitchell, Warriors' Curry and Celtics' Tatum in the spotlight going into Game 2s

What to Know: Jimmy Butler returned to ''Playoff Jimmy'' with 25 points, seven rebounds and six assists as the Warriors stole home court from the Rockets 95-85 in Game 1. Houston needs better execution from guards Fred VanVleet and Jalen Green, who were 7 of 34 from the field. Houston made just 6 of 29 from beyond the arc and was 11 of 20 from the foul line. The Rockets grabbed 22 offensive rebounds and got 23 points from their bench. With another win, Golden State coach Steve Kerr would take sole possession of sixth place in most playoff victories. Kerr and Larry Brown are tied with 100.