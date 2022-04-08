FOND DU LAC, Wis. — Officials in Fond du Lac are investigating what caused a chemical leak at a local plant that caused employees and neighbors to evacuate the area.
Hazardous materials crews worked for five hours to mitigate the leak at the Milk Specialties plant where 90 to 100 workers were evacuated Thursday, as well as residents in surrounding homes.
Authorities say no one was injured as a result of the leak which closed nearby streets and halted railway traffic.
The leak emitted a yellow fog from the building.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
2 Alabama men charged after 'takeover' of Florida beach town
Two Alabama men are accused of inciting or encouraging a riot after authorities said messages were spread online encouraging the spring break "takeover" of a Florida beach town, authorities said.
Nation
Police official on leave amid probe over Ronald Greene death
Under increasing pressure from state lawmakers, the head of Louisiana State Police placed his second-in-command on leave Friday while an investigation continues into the wiping of cellphone data during an investigation into Black motorist Ronald Greene's 2019 death after a violent arrest by state troopers.
Nation
Cheers for Jackson who declares: 'We've made it, all of us'
Tearfully embracing a history-making moment, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson said Friday her confirmation as the first Black woman to the Supreme Court showed the progress of America, declaring, ″We've made it — all of us."
Business
SpaceX launches 3 visitors to space station for $55M each
SpaceX launched three rich businessmen and their astronaut escort to the International Space Station on Friday for more than a week's stay, as NASA joins Russia in hosting guests at the world's most expensive tourist destination.
Nation
'Dancing With the Stars' moves from ABC to sibling Disney+
"Dancing With the Stars" will waltz away from its longtime ABC home and over to streaming service Disney+, the network's corporate sibling.