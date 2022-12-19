Sports Photos of the Year 2022

Caught in the moment

On football fields and in baseball stadiums, in high school gyms and cavernous arenas, in frigid January and sweltering August, Star Tribune photographers captured it all. That includes this Carlos Gonzalez photo of D'Angelo Russell during team introductions at the Timberwolves' season opener. 
By Star Tribune staff
December 27, 2022 — 6:05am

Detroit Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown went over Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson for a first down in Week 3 on Sept. 25 at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Vikings won that game 28-24 on a touchdown pass to K.J. Osborn with 25 seconds left. The Vikings made a habit of pulling out late victories, none more dramatic than the NFC North clincher on Dec. 17.

Jerry Holt, Star Tribune

In an image that went viral, then-New York Rangers wing Ryan Reaves, right, punched his future Wild teammate Marcus Foligno late in a game on Oct. 13 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. It was a frustrating 7-3 loss for the Wild, who struggled offensively early in the season.

Aaron Lavinsky, Star Tribune

Bundled up and goggled, Patrick Rafter of New Brighton waited for the start of the NHL Winter Classic against the St. Louis Blues on a frigid Jan. 1 at Target Field. The first Winter Classic in Minnesota had been planned for 2021, but was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aaron Lavinsky, Star Tribune

Chanhassen teammates danced the worm before the Section 2 Class 4A championship game against Shakopee on June 2 at Miller Park in Eden Prairie. Chanhassen won 11-10.

Renee Jones Schneider, Star Tribune

Gophers forward Dawson Garcia seemed to have acquired a new head while going up for a dunk against DePaul on Nov. 14 at Williams Arena. The Blue Demons won 69-53. The former Prior Lake star leads the team in scoring so far this season.

Jeff Wheeler, Star Tribune

Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson celebrated a 64-yard reception on Sept. 11 in the season opener against the Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Vikings won 23-7, an auspicious start to a season where they rolled to an NFC North division title.

Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune

Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers waited for the smoke to clear after pregame activities of Opening Day on April 8 at Target Field against the Seattle Mariners. After leading the American League Central for much of the season, the Twins finished 15-29 for third place.

Jerry Holt, Star Tribune

Riders walked to the starting gate under a rainbow during opening night on May 18 at Canterbury Park in Shakopee. After disruption from the pandemic, Saturday night races returned, and Canterbury Park had a record year in 2022.

Renee Jones Schneider, Star Tribune

A group of young Vikings fans have seemingly mixed feelings as they sat together during training camp on Aug. 3 at the TCO Performance Center in Eagan.

Anthony Souffle, Star Tribune

Thomas Miller worked on his launch with coach Karl Denney on Jan. 16 at the Bush Lake Ski Jumps in Bloomington. They were with the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club of Colorado, part of a broad contingent from Europe, Canada and the U.S. competing in the International Nordic Ski Jumping event Flyfest 2022.

Jeff Wheeler, Star Tribune

Tony and Gordette Oliva waved to fans along the route in the Hall of Fame Legends Parade on July 23 in Cooperstown, N.Y. Tony Oliva and longtime Twins teammate Jim Kaat were elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Together, they spent 30 years with the Twins.

Jeff Wheeler, Star Tribune

Vikings kicker Greg Joseph celebrated with teammates on Dec. 17 after kicking the game-winning field goal in overtime against the Indianapolis Colts at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Vikings set an NFL record by coming back from a 33-0 halftime deficit, and clinched the NFC North division title.

Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune

Aerial Powers of the Lynx reacted near courtside fans on June 14 after a play against the Seattle Storm. The Lynx struggled in 2022, finishing 14-22, just missing a playoff spot.

Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune

Olympic gymnastics gold medalist and St. Paul native Suni Lee did a flip as she threw out the honorary opening pitch on Aug. 5 before the Twins played the Toronto Blue Jays at Target Field. After winning the all-around Olympic gold, Lee attended Auburn University, and announced in 2022 she would begin training for the 2024 Olympics.

Alex Kormann, Star Tribune

Destanni Henderson (3) of South Carolina went up for shot during the championship game on April 3 against Connecticut in the NCAA Women’s Final Four at Target Center. South Carolina beat former Hopkins star Paige Bueckers and her Huskies team 64-49.

Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune

Twins third baseman Gio Urshela got an ice-water shower courtesy of teammate Luis Arraez during his postgame interview with Bally Sports North’s Katie Storm on Aug. 1 at Target Field after a victory over the Tigers. Acquired from the Yankees, Urshela only spent one season with the Twins, and was traded to the Angels in November.

Jeff Wheeler, Star Tribune

From left, Tim Torgerson, Star Tribune staff writer Bob Timmons and Dan Winga cycled on a hill past Forestville Cemetery on June 29. The three friends from White Bear Lake went on a three-day bikepacking trek covering nearly 200 miles through beautiful — and rugged— terrain of southeastern Minnesota.

Aaron Lavinsky, Star Tribune

Red Lake quarterback Cade Beaulieu warmed up his arm on Sept. 16 while practicing near the truck of his cousin and teammate Brayden Beaulieu, which contained the severed head of a whitetail buck harvested in hunting the night before. The Red Lake football team hasn’t won a game in years, but coach Nolan Desjarlait’s program is more about hope and community than winning or losing.

Aaron Lavinsky, Star Tribune

The Maple Grove football team walked out of the visitors’ locker room on Oct. 14 before their game against St. Michael-Albertville. The Crimson capped a 13-0 season to win their first 6A football state title.

Alex Kormann, Star Tribune

Washington Commanders receiver Curtis Samuel (10) came down with a catch as Vikings safety Camryn Bynum (24) tripped over the referee on Nov. 6 at FedEx Field, in Landover, Md.

Liz Flores, Star Tribune

In an improbable play that would make national headlines, New London-Spicer’s Brycen Christensen (81) ran in for the game-winning touchdown after teammate Grant Paffrath (12) had lateraled the ball to him as he was being tackled by Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton’ Brody Friend (8) to win the Class 3A state championship on Dec. 3 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Shari Gross, Star Tribune

Twins center fielder Royce Lewis slammed into the wall while snagging a fly ball hit by the Kansas City Royals’ Emmanuel Rivera on May 29 at Target Field. Lewis was injured on the play in his first start in center field. Initially thought to be a bone bruise, the knee injury ended his season.

Jerry Holt, Star Tribune

The Wolves’ D’Angelo Russell, left, was fouled by the Charlotte Hornets’ LaMelo Ball in overtime on Feb. 15 at Target Center. The Timberwolves reached the Western Conference playoffs in 2022, but lost in six games to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune

Hopkins guard Jasmine Dupree, center, danced in the middle of the girl’s basketball team huddle before playing No. 1-ranked Sidwell Friends in the Girl’s Basketball Invitational on Jan. 22 in Hopkins, Sidwell Friends won 67-55, but Hopkins won the 4A state championship.

Aaron Lavinsky, Star Tribune

Hill-Murray hockey players rushed the boards by the student section to celebrate their 5-0 win over White Bear Lake on March 4 in the the Class 2A, section 4 championship at Aldrich Ice Arena. The Pioneers reached the Class 2A semifinals, but were defeated by eventual champion Andover.

Alex Kormann, Star Tribune

A University of St. Thomas student rested ahead of football game on Oct. 29 against San Diego at O’Shaughnessy Stadium in St. Paul. The Tommies made the first-year transition to Division I look easy, winning the Pioneer League title, although league rules barred them from postseason play.

Alex Kormann, Star Tribune

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook took a knee to pray before the Oct. 9 game against the Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium. He ran for 94 yards and 2 TDs in the 29-22 victory.

Liz Flores, Star Tribune

