DRISCOLL, N.D. — A large herd of cattle escaped from a North Dakota pasture and wandered onto an interstate highway, causing a semi to overturn and resulting in the deaths of 25 of the animals.
Cattle wander onto North Dakota interstate and cause 3 crashes
A large herd of cattle escaped from a North Dakota pasture and wandered onto an interstate highway, causing a semi to overturn and resulting in the deaths of 25 of the animals.
By The Associated Press
The North Dakota Highway Patrol said the cattle walked out of a pasture adjacent to Interstate 94 near Driscoll around 1 a.m. Monday and congregated under an overpass. A semi hauling refrigerated produce hit the herd, causing the truck to overturn and leading to a small fire that was quickly extinguished. The driver escaped injury.
A short time later, a Ford Escape also struck the cattle. The driver was hospitalized with cuts and bruises.
A Ford Fusion then struck the cattle. All four people in the car, two adults and two children, were taken to a hospital for evaluation.
The crashes forced the interstate to close for several hours.
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Intelligence officials say US adversaries are targeting congressional races with disinformation
It's not just the presidential election: Foreign governments are targeting House and Senate races around the country in their effort to meddle with American democracy this election year, intelligence officials warned Monday.