Wires

Catholic Church says a parish priest and several others injured after an Israeli strike hit a Gaza church

Catholic Church says a parish priest and several others injured after an Israeli strike hit a Gaza church.

The Associated Press
July 17, 2025 at 8:45AM

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip — Catholic Church says a parish priest and several others injured after an Israeli strike hit a Gaza church.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Ukraine's former economy minister Yuliia Svyrydenko appointed as prime minister, replacing Denys Shmyhal

Ukraine's former economy minister Yuliia Svyrydenko appointed as prime minister, replacing Denys Shmyhal.

Wires

Catholic Church says a parish priest and several others injured after an Israeli strike hit a Gaza church

Wires

Justice Department fires Maurene Comey, prosecutor who worked on Epstein case and daughter of ex-FBI director