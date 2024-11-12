World

Catholic church confirms altar boy was one of 2 minors killed outside church in Mexico's Gulf coast

The Roman Catholic church confirmed Tuesday that an altar boy was one of two minors killed outside a church on Mexico's Gulf coast.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
November 12, 2024 at 7:28PM

MEXICO CITY — The Roman Catholic church confirmed Tuesday that an altar boy was one of two minors killed outside a church on Mexico's Gulf coast.

The Catholic Multimedia Center said the other boy had been helping his mother clean the church in the Gulf coast state of Veracruz.

Gunmen on a motorcycle sprayed the two boys with bullets in the village of Entabladero and then drove off late Saturday.

State prosecutors confirmed the killings and said the possible motive remained under investigation. They were the latest in a series of murders that have hit the church in Mexico.

A priest and Indigenous peace activist was gunned down in the southern state of Chiapas on Oct. 20, becoming the tenth priest killed in Mexico in five years.

In 2023, another priest was killed in the western Mexican state of Michoacan.

____

Follow AP's coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from World

See More

World

Argentina's monthly inflation drops to 2.7%, the lowest level in 3 years

Argentina's inflation slowed to 2.7% in October, the lowest level in three years in a win for the libertarian government of President Javier Milei who came to power almost a year ago promising to pull Argentina out of a dire economic crisis.

World

Church of England head Justin Welby resigns over handling of sex abuse scandal

card image

Business

Yemen's Houthi rebels launch drones and missiles at US warships near the Red Sea but do no damage