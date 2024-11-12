Catholic church confirms altar boy was one of 2 minors killed outside church in Mexico's Gulf coast

MEXICO CITY — The Roman Catholic church confirmed Tuesday that an altar boy was one of two minors killed outside a church on Mexico's Gulf coast.
The Roman Catholic church confirmed Tuesday that an altar boy was one of two minors killed outside a church on Mexico's Gulf coast.
By The Associated Press
The Catholic Multimedia Center said the other boy had been helping his mother clean the church in the Gulf coast state of Veracruz.
Gunmen on a motorcycle sprayed the two boys with bullets in the village of Entabladero and then drove off late Saturday.
State prosecutors confirmed the killings and said the possible motive remained under investigation. They were the latest in a series of murders that have hit the church in Mexico.
A priest and Indigenous peace activist was gunned down in the southern state of Chiapas on Oct. 20, becoming the tenth priest killed in Mexico in five years.
In 2023, another priest was killed in the western Mexican state of Michoacan.
