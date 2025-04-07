Catholic bishops end refugee aid partnerships with US government, citing funding cuts

These programs are in addition to a related program in which the bishops had provided aid to newly arrived refugees, conference spokesperson Chieko Noguchi said. The bishops sued President Donald Trump's administration in February over its abrupt halt to funding to that program, saying they are owed millions already allocated by Congress to carry out resettlement aid under agreement with the federal government. At the time, the conference said it was serving more than 6,000 refugees who had arrived within the previous 90 days.