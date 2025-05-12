Catherine Dubois scores in 4th OT to lift Victoire over Charge 3-2 for first playoff victory

LAVAL, Quebec — Catherine Dubois scored at 15:33 of the fourth overtime to lift the Montreal Victoire to a 3-2 playoff victory over the Ottawa Charge on Sunday.
The game set a Canadian professional women's hockey record for the longest hockey game ever, passing the Canadian Women's Hockey League semifinal on March 18, 2018. The previous longest Professional Women's Hockey League game was played exactly a year ago between Montreal and Boston.
Kristin O'Neill and Laura Stacey also scored for Montreal, and Anna Wilgren had two assists. Ann-Renee Desbiens made 63 saves as the Victoire tied the best-of-five semifinal series at 1-1.
Brianne Jenner had a goal and an assist for the Charge. Aneta Tejralova also scored for the visitors while Gwyneth Philips made 53 saves.
Ottawa came back from a 2-0 deficit with two goals in the final 4:34 of the third period. Jenner's goal forced overtime with 41.8 seconds remaining. The Charge had pulled their goaltender for the extra attacker.
Both teams had five-on-three power plays in the first overtime period, but were unable to capitalize.
Montreal had 1:34 of five-on-three time, while Ottawa had 24 seconds. Neither power play generated a great look to end the game.
The Victoire opened the scoring 2:25 into the game when O'Neill scored her first of the postseason.