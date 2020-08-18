MEXICO CITY — Hurricane Genevieve, already a Category 2 storm, was expected to strengthen further into a major hurricane Tuesday off Mexico's coast but was not forecast to reach land.
A tropical storm watch was issued Monday for southern parts of Mexico's Baja Peninsula with forecasters saying Genevieve could move to the southwest of the peninsula on Wednesday night or Thursday.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Monday night the storm had sustained winds of 100 mph (155 kph) and was moving west-northwest at 17 mph (28 kph). Genevieve was located about 205 miles (330 kms) south-southwest of Manzanillo, Mexico.
Genevieve is forecast to become a major hurricane Tuesday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Strong earthquake jolts central Philippines, homes damaged
A powerful earthquake struck a central Philippine region Tuesday, trapping a family in a collapsed house, damaging other houses, low-slung buildings and a seaport and prompting people to dash outdoors for safety.
World
Asia shares mixed after tech rally takes S&P 500 near record
Shares were mixed in Asia on Tuesday, after buying of technology stocks nudged the S&P 500 closer to the record high it set in February…
World
Cat 2 Genevieve to strengthen further far off Mexican coast
Hurricane Genevieve, already a Category 2 storm, was expected to strengthen further into a major hurricane Tuesday off Mexico's coast but was not forecast to reach land.
World
Asia Today: Philippine capital's virus lockdown being eased
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has decided to ease a mild lockdown in the capital and four outlying provinces to further reopen the country's battered economy despite having the most reported coronavirus infections in Southeast Asia.
World
Australians seize cocaine haul in boat at sea, arrest 3 men
Australian authorities said Tuesday they had seized a large quantity of cocaine from a fishing boat in treacherous seas off the east coast.