NEW DELHI — Casualties feared after a bridge collapses at a popular tourist destination in India's western Maharashtra state.
Casualties feared after a bridge collapses at a popular tourist destination in India's western Maharashtra state
Casualties feared after a bridge collapses at a popular tourist destination in India's western Maharashtra state.
The Associated Press
June 15, 2025 at 12:19PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Casualties feared after a bridge collapses at a popular tourist destination in India's western Maharashtra state
Casualties feared after a bridge collapses at a popular tourist destination in India's western Maharashtra state.