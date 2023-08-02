MIAMI — Nick Castellanos slugged a tiebreaking two-run homer in the ninth inning to rally the Philadelphia Phillies to a 3-1 win over the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night.

Castellanos, who has been mired in an 8-for-68 skid in the second half of the season, drilled a slider from Marlins closer David Robertson over the wall in left-center to punctuate the three-run outburst in the inning.

''Amazing, personal reasons and also because it was a big spot in the game,'' Castellanos said of his blast.

Castellanos, a South Florida native and resident, said he benefitted from not playing in the opener Monday.

''It's really nice being home, just to be able to go back to my house and see everybody that's really familiar to me,'' Castellanos said. ''I get a feeling of my roots again. I got to unplug and enjoy my home.''

Robertson (4-3) relieved starter Sandy Alcantara and allowed a leadoff walk to Kyle Schwarber. After a strikeout, Bryce Harper hit an opposite field double that scored pinch-runner Jake Cave from first.

''It was big for the club to come back in that game,'' Phillies manager Rob Thomson said. ''Alcantara was really good. We couldn't get much going off of him."

Alcantara followed up his second complete game by limiting the Phillies to four hits over eight scoreless innings. The reigning NL CY Young Award winner allowed a walk and had five strikeouts in a 101-pitch outing.

''Once he had over 100 pitches that was kind of it,'' Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said. ''If he started that inning under 100 pitches, there could have been more consideration. But he did plenty and we just couldn't push a couple of more runs across.''

Robertson, acquired from the New York Mets late Thursday, converted a save against Detroit in his Marlins debut Sunday before squandering his second opportunity with the new club.

''You're always playing with fire when you have a one-run lead in the ninth,'' Schumaker said. ''Sandy was great. The whole arsenal was really good and kept them off balance.''

Garrett Cooper and Jean Segura were in Miami's original starting lineup before being traded shortly before the game. Cooper was dealt to San Diego, and Segura went to Cleveland.

Philadelphia acquired All-Star right-hander Michael Lorenzen from the Detroit Tigers for a minor league prospect. Thomson said Lorenzen is being targeted to start the series finale on Thursday.

Philadelphia's Gregory Soto (3-4) pitched a scoreless eighth and Seranthony Dominguez closed with a perfect ninth for his first save.

''When you're facing a guy like Alcantara, it's like a playoff game,'' Thomson said.

Avisaíl García's RBI double in the third gave Miami an early lead. Garcia drove in Luis Arraez, who had two hits and saw his major league-leading batting average stay at .381.

The Marlins stranded 11 runners and were 2 for 13 with runners in scoring position.

Phillies starter Ranger Súarez was replaced after 6 1/3 innings. The 27-year-old left-hander allowed 10 hits, walked two and struck out three.

''They got many hits against me but I just tried to execute my pitches,'' Suárez said.

NOT IN THE PROGRAM

There was a brief delay before the start of the ninth when a spectator ran onto the field, avoided security and climbed over the centerfield wall. He then continued running through the outfield concourse level before finally getting apprehended.

ROSTER MOVES

The Marlins recalled INF-OF Garrett Hampson from Triple-A Jacksonville and optioned RHP Edward Cabrera to the same minor league club. Miami also reinstated LHP Andrew Nardi from the injured list.

The Phillies designated 36-year-old utility player Josh Harrison for assignment.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Phillies: C J.T. Realmuto was a late scratch because of a right hand bruise.

Marlins: RHP Anthony Bender (right elbow surgery) is scheduled to throw a 20-to-25 pitch bullpen session at the team's spring training complex in Jupiter, Florida, this week.

UP NEXT

RHP Zack Wheeler (8-5, 3.74) will start the third game of the four-game series for the Phillies on Wednesday against Marlins LHP Braxton Garrett (5-3, 4.08).

___

