Castellanos hits a grand slam and Phillies complete 3-game sweep of Blue Jays with 11-4 win

The Phillies gave Wheeler early support, with Trea Turner leading off with a double on the game's first pitch and scoring on the game's second pitch when Kyle Schwarber singled off José Berríos (2-3). Philadelphia tagged Toronto's right-hander for six runs on nine hits in 4 2/3 innings. Berríos had surrendered just one earned run over 18 2/3 innings in his last three starts.