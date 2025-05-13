Cassie testifies in Sean 'Diddy' Combs sex trafficking trial. What to know about the star witness

NEW YORK — Casandra Ventura, the R&B singer and actor known simply as Cassie, began testifying Tuesday in Sean ''Diddy'' Combs ' sex trafficking trial.
The music mogul is charged with using his status as a powerful executive to coerce women — including Cassie — into abusive sexual encounters and becoming violent if they refused. He has pleaded not guilty. Cassie sued Combs in 2023 alleging years of rape and abuse. The suit was settled within hours, but was followed by dozens of similar legal claims and touched off a criminal investigation.
Here's what you need to know about the 38-year-old star witness:
A talented performer
A singer, actor, dancer and model, Cassie's professional ambitions began in adolescence, when she signed to the top-tier talent and modeling agency Wilhelmina. Her music career launched shortly thereafter, when she left her home state of Connecticut for New York, where she signed with manager Tony Mottola and first met Combs.
Cassie is perhaps best known for the 2006 hit single ''Me & U,'' which secured the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop songs chart and No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 all genres chart. It was certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). The Ryan Leslie-produced song was the lead single of her only studio album, released by Combs' Bad Boy Records, and was self-titled. She left the label in 2019.
As an actor, she appeared in several television and films projects including Fox's ''Empire," ''The Perfect Match'' and ''Spenser Confidential.'' She made her acting debut in 2008 in ''Step Up 2: The Streets'' and contributed the song "Is It You" to its soundtrack.
She's appeared in a number of music videos as well, including Wiz Khalifa's ''Roll Up'' and Mario's ''Just A Friend 2002.''