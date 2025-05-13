Cassie testifies in Sean 'Diddy' Combs sex trafficking trial. What to know about the star witness

In May 2024, CNN aired video that showed Combs attacking Cassie in hotel hallway in 2016. The video closely mirrored an assault described in her lawsuit, which said Combs had already punched her that night, and she was trying to leave the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles when he woke and came after her. In the footage, a man who appears to be Diddy, wearing only a towel, punches Cassie, kicks her, and throws her on to the floor. The lawsuit alleges Combs paid $50,000 to bury the video at the time.