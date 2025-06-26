Cassie, Jane, Cudi and freak-offs: How Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sex trafficking trial has played out

NEW YORK — Jurors at Sean ''Diddy'' Combs' sex trafficking trial were barely seated on the trial's first day when they were shown a video of the hip-hop mogul viciously attacking his longtime girlfriend, the R&B singer Cassie.
Over the next seven weeks, jurors heard from 34 witnesses. All were called to the stand by prosecutors, but each was questioned by defense lawyers as they tried to challenge the portrayal of Combs as an out-of-control, violent boss who drove his employees and associates to fear him as he demanded their help in carrying out vendettas, getting drugs and fulfilling his sexual fantasies.
After cross-examinations that often lasted longer than the questions posed by prosecutors, defense lawyers spent only a half hour more presenting evidence once prosecutors finished their side of the case. A relaxed and seemingly satisfied Combs himself confirmed he would not testify.
Now, jurors are set to hear closing arguments Thursday and Friday in the closing stages of a trial in which they have watched videos of drug-fueled ''freak-offs'' and ''hotel nights'' where Cassie and another ex-girlfriend, ''Jane,'' said Combs forced them to have sex with strangers as he watched.
They also have heard testimony from Cassie and Jane, from personal assistants who said they witnessed Combs' violence and from other women who also accused him of abuse. They saw text and social media messages and travel records.
Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty. If convicted, he could spend the rest of his life in prison.
Here's how the trial has played out so far:
Cassie: ‘I'm not a rag doll'