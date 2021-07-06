A 34-year-old Cass Lake man was fatally shot during a drive-by-shooting early Monday in Cass Lake.

According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, the man was struck by gunfire while outside at a house party. Authorities received the report at 2:45 a.m., and the man was brought to Cass Lake Indian Health Services Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Bryan Welk, a lieutenant with the Cass County Sheriff's Office, said no arrests have been made but he doesn't believe there is any continued danger to the public. Cass Lake is about 15 miles east of Bemidji.

