Cass County sheriff’s deputy shot during incident near Bayside Resort

The shooting happened on the Leech Lake Reservation near Walker. The deputy was airlifted to a hospital.

By Kim Hyatt and

Eleanor Hildebrandt

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 17, 2025 at 2:59AM
More than a dozen squad cars including the sheriff’s office, police department, State Patrol, DNR and BCA were on the scene Sunday evening. (Kim Hyatt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A Cass County sheriff’s deputy was shot and wounded on the Leech Lake Reservation Sunday evening, according to sources with knowledge of the incident.

The deputy was airlifted to a hospital. Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension agents, along with the FBI, were at the scene near Walker in northern Minnesota.

More than a dozen squad cars from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, police department, DNR and BCA are near Bayside Resort, which is 5 miles north of the Northern Lights Casino.

Kurtis Glassman lives across the street from where the shooting occurred, and he said it’s possible a bullet struck his house. Investigators surveyed his house and spoke with him.

“I heard some shots,” Glassman said. “I thought it was fireworks at first, some kids playing with fireworks.”

Sunday’s shooting is the second officer-involved shooting in the Walker area in recent months. On Aug. 8, a Walker police officer shot and wounded a man who had been threatening employees and shoppers and wielding a knife outside the Dollar General Store. The officer, who was unharmed, shot Dillon Ray Kloehn, 31, of Laporte, Minn., in the arm. Kloehn was later arrested and charged with assault and a number of other charges.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

about the writers

Kim Hyatt

Reporter

Kim Hyatt reports on North Central Minnesota. She previously covered Hennepin County courts.

Eleanor Hildebrandt

Reporter

Eleanor Hildebrandt is a reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

