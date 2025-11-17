Cass County sheriff’s deputy shot during incident near Bayside Resort

Sunday’s shooting is the second officer-involved shooting in the Walker area in recent months. On Aug. 8, a Walker police officer shot and wounded a man who had been threatening employees and shoppers and wielding a knife outside the Dollar General Store. The officer, who was unharmed, shot Dillon Ray Kloehn, 31, of Laporte, Minn., in the arm. Kloehn was later arrested and charged with assault and a number of other charges.