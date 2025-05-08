Cash-strapped Bureau of Prisons freezes some hiring to 'avoid more extreme measures,' director says

The hiring freeze is likely to exacerbate a staffing crisis at the agency, which has more than 4,000 unfilled positions, union officials said. The administration previously eliminated some pay bonuses that were credited with retaining and attracting new staff. In one example of staffing problems, a federal jail in Brooklyn had more than 150 vacancies despite a hiring surge that increased staffing by about 20%. Before that, the facility was operating at about 55% of full staffing, according to court filings.