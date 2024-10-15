Casey, McCormick debating again after combative first meeting in battleground Senate race

McCormick, 59, is making his second run for the Senate after losing narrowly to Dr. Mehmet Oz in 2022's Republican primary. He was CEO of Bridgewater Associates, the world's largest hedge fund, sat on Trump's Defense Advisory Board and served in top positions under President George W. Bush. Those included posts as a Commerce undersecretary tasked with policy over controlling exports of sensitive technologies and a Treasury undersecretary as the administration tried to prevent bank failures during the recession.