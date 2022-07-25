A claim of self-defense has won dismissal of murder charges against a 25-year-old St. Paul man who shot his father eight times during a confrontation in an apartment that also left the son wounded by gunfire.

Royal Terrell Arrington had two counts of second-degree murder dropped in connection with the killing last fall of his 44-year-old father, whose name also is Royal Terrell Arrington.

Arrington was freed from jail after nearly 10 months locked up until the murder charges were dropped last week.

"After a thorough review of the evidence, including the forensic evidence and medical examiner's report, the Ramsey County Attorney's Office determined it could not disprove a self-defense claim beyond a reasonable doubt as to the homicide charge," the Ramsey County Attorney's Office said in a statement Friday.

Arrington did plead guilty to a related charge of possessing a gun without a permit, a gross misdemeanor, and Judge Kelly Olmstead sentenced Arrington to one year and one day in prison.

The judge gave him credit for the 296 days he was jailed on the murder charges and deemed that his sentence "has been satisfied," meaning no further incarceration, according to court records.

Police arrived at the apartment in the 1200 block of Westminster Street on Sept. 24 and saw the father down in a hallway unresponsive and not breathing. Medics declared him dead at the scene. The Medical Examiner's Office determined the father had been shot eight times.

The son was brought from the apartment to Regions Hospital by a private party and was treated for a gunshot wound to one arm and a cheek.

The father's sister told officers that there had been a family feud over living arrangements at the apartment, according to the criminal complaint.