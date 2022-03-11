DULUTH — An investigation into a fire that destroyed two historic waterfront warehouses in early January is closed and the cause is "undetermined," according to the Superior Fire Department.

The fire started January 6 on the north side of the first floor of the former Sivertson Fisheries building at 1507 N. First St. before spreading to the Twohy Mercantile building at 1515 N. First St. Investigators interviewed witnesses, reviewed security footage and looked at reports from the first officials on the scene, but did not find out how it started.

Both of the buildings were built in the 1890s — the Twohy by renowned architect Oliver Traphagen. The brick structures were, at the time, described by Brian Finstad of the Superior Preservation Alliance as being "reflective of the boom period of west Superior."

"They were some of the last remnants of the North End," he said. "The site is so significant — really the only place our downtown has a direct connection to the waterfront."