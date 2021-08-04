St. Paul-based nonprofit "Casa de Esperanza," which for nearly forty years has worked to end domestic violence in Minnesota and nationwide, is changing its name to "Esperanza United."

According to President and CEO Patti Tototzintle, the new name will make it easier for those who use Esperanza United's services. Previously, Tototzintle said, the organization — which focuses on the Latino community — had two websites and several names for its various programs. "Casa de Esperanza" referred to the nonprofit's local programs, while its national programs became known as the "National Latino Network." Each had its own website.

"Now that's not going to be needed," Tototzintle said. "We will be Esperanza United and we will be [marketed as] a national organization that still has a presence in Minnesota and in the Twin Cities."

Updates include revamped social media channels, a new website and a fresh logo.

Cristina Escobar, director of communications and marketing, said the organization outgrew its previous name — which refers primarily to its women's shelter — years ago.

Casa de Esperanza incorporated as a nonprofit and opened the shelter in 1982, according to the organization's website. Since then, services have expanded to include community workshops and listening sessions and a 24/7 crisis line, which in 2020 was used more than 1,000 times. In 2011, the organization received a Department of Health and Human Services grant designating it as a national resource center, its website said.

"We've been working on it for years," Escobar said. "We're changing it now, recognizing that we really need something that can encompass and communicate all of the things we do while still honoring our past having come from a shelter."

Zekriah Chaudhry • 612-673-7186