Twin Cities Suburbs

Carver County commissioner to serve one year probation in domestic assault case

Commissioner Matthew Udermann’s misdemeanor charge will be dismissed if he complies with the rules. He was accused of shoving his wife last year.

By Liz Navratil

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 9, 2025 at 6:03PM

Carver County Commissioner Matthew Udermann will spend one year on probation in connection with a domestic assault case and will have his charge dismissed if he follows all the rules.

Udermann, 45, of Chaska, was charged with misdemeanor domestic assault after officials said he shoved his wife outside a church last year.

According to a prosecutor’s report, the incident happened in May, outside the Westwood Community Church, just west of Chanhassen. Udermann’s wife asked where their child was. He told her the child was in a car, and she opened the car door.

Udermann began driving in reverse, then got out of the car, grabbed his wife and pushed her, the report said. A witness told police the shove caused Udermann’s wife to “lose her balance and stumble backwards.”

According to a court order issued Tuesday, Udermann will spend one year on probation and “successful completion of probation will result in a dismissal.” The probation requires him to comply with a no-contact order, avoid any new criminal convictions and pay $300 in prosecution costs.

The couple have a divorce case pending.

Udermann was first elected to the Carver County Board of Commissioners in 2020 and represents a district that includes parts of Chaska and Victoria. His current term runs until 2028.

Reached by phone Wednesday, Udermann referred questions to his attorney, Lucas Dawson.

“Under this resolution, there has been no admission of fault by Mr. Udermann, nor has the court found him guilty of any wrongdoing,” Dawson said in an email. “This outcome allows the parties to move forward with their lives.”

A spokesperson for the county didn’t immediately respond to a message.

After the charge was filed last year, Carver County Administrator David Hemze told the Minnesota Star Tribune that the county was “aware of this concern” but otherwise had no comment.

Related Coverage

No Section

Carver County commissioner charged with misdemeanor domestic assault
about the writer

about the writer

Liz Navratil

Reporter

Liz Navratil covers communities in the western Twin Cities metro area. She previously covered Minneapolis City Hall as leaders responded to the coronavirus pandemic and George Floyd’s murder.

See Moreicon

More from Twin Cities Suburbs

See More

Twin Cities Suburbs

Carver County commissioner to serve one year probation in domestic assault case

Commissioner Matthew Udermann’s misdemeanor charge will be dismissed if he complies with the rules. He was accused of shoving his wife last year.

Twin Cities Suburbs

Police: Twin Cities parents say pre-K teacher gave kids sleep-inducing gummies before naptime

card image

News & Politics

State watchdog: Changes needed on troubled Southwest light-rail project

card image