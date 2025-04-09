Carver County commissioner to serve one year probation in domestic assault case

Carver County Commissioner Matthew Udermann will spend one year on probation in connection with a domestic assault case and will have his charge dismissed if he follows all the rules.
Udermann, 45, of Chaska, was charged with misdemeanor domestic assault after officials said he shoved his wife outside a church last year.
According to a prosecutor’s report, the incident happened in May, outside the Westwood Community Church, just west of Chanhassen. Udermann’s wife asked where their child was. He told her the child was in a car, and she opened the car door.
Udermann began driving in reverse, then got out of the car, grabbed his wife and pushed her, the report said. A witness told police the shove caused Udermann’s wife to “lose her balance and stumble backwards.”
According to a court order issued Tuesday, Udermann will spend one year on probation and “successful completion of probation will result in a dismissal.” The probation requires him to comply with a no-contact order, avoid any new criminal convictions and pay $300 in prosecution costs.
The couple have a divorce case pending.
Udermann was first elected to the Carver County Board of Commissioners in 2020 and represents a district that includes parts of Chaska and Victoria. His current term runs until 2028.
Reached by phone Wednesday, Udermann referred questions to his attorney, Lucas Dawson.