Carvana CEO says price declines and interest rate cuts should make used vehicles more affordable

A: There's no question car prices went up very significantly in 2021 and 2022 and then interest rates went up to 2023. That drove affordability down significantly and led to payments being significantly higher for most customers. The other news that simultaneously occurred is the price of nearly all goods and services in the economy also went up. And so during 2022 and 2023 and even early 2024, car prices were still higher relative to other goods and services than they were pre-pandemic. More recently, car prices continued to depreciate more quickly while there's still some inflation across the rest of the economy. So now car prices are similar relative to other goods and services to where they were pre-pandemic. But there's no question car prices are higher in nominal terms, even though they're somewhat similar in inflation-adjusted terms.