CHICAGO — Alex Caruso nailed a 3-pointer with 2.3 seconds remaining in overtime and the Chicago Bulls beat the Toronto Raptors 104-103 on Friday night.

Caruso hit the winner off a feed from Zach LaVine after blocking Pascal Siakam. He finished with 13 points, 13 rebounds and two steals.

DeMar DeRozan scored 33 points. Coby White added 17, and the Bulls came out on top in a game filled with wild swings.

They went from leading by 19 in the second quarter to trailing by 11 in the third before tying it late in that quarter.

Toronto went on a 14-2 run in the fourth to go up by 19. But the Bulls pulled even, with DeRozan leading a huge push near the end of regulation.

He did, however, miss three free throws in the final 13 seconds of regulation, including one at the end that would have won it.

Toronto was up 103-99 with about 30 seconds left in overtime when DeRozan scored on a layup. Caruso then blocked Siakam. LaVine then pushed the ball up the court and found Caruso in the corner for the go-ahead 3, giving Chicago the win after an ugly season-opening loss to Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

Scottie Barnes 22 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for Toronto. Siakam scored 18, but Toronto lost for the first time under coach Darko Rajakovic, after opening with a win over Minnesota.

Toronto was up 91-88 with 20 seconds remaining when Caruso knocked the ball out of Barnes' hands following a timeout. DeRozan scored on a floater and got fouled with 13 seconds left, only to miss the potential tying free throw.

The ball got tipped around and the Raptors eventually came away with the ball after a goaltending against Barnes got overturned.

Siakam hit two free throws to make it 93-90 with nine seconds left in regulation. DeRozan then got fouled attempting a 3 with 3.5 left and made the first two before missing the third.

Toronto got the ball, but an offensive foul by Siakam kept the Bulls in it. DeRozan caught a crosscourt pass off the inbounds and got fouled again. With another chance to put Chicago on top, he made the first free throw to tie it at 93 with 0.07 seconds left, only to miss the second attempt, sending the game to overtime.

