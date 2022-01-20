WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Traci Carter had 19 points and nine rebounds as Hartford topped New Hampshire 69-57 on Wednesday night.
Austin Williams had 18 points and six rebounds for Hartford (3-10, 1-0 America East Conference). David Shriver added 12 points.
Marco Foster had 14 points for the Wildcats (6-6, 1-2). Qon Murphy added 12 points. Blondeau Tchoukuiegno had 10 points and nine rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Sports on TV and radio
Where to find today's games.
Sports
Goodbye, Garbiñe: No. 3 Muguruza bows out at Australian Open
The surprises started early at the Australian Open on Day 4, with third-seeded Garbiñe Muguruza becoming the highest-seeded player to exit the women's draw just minutes after No. 6 Anett Kontaveit lost.
Wolves
Edwards ejected, Towns fumes as Wolves unravel in testy loss to Atlanta
Amid Karl-Anthony Towns' complaining and Anthony Edwards' outburst, which led to two quick technical fouls and an early exit from the game, the Wolves' 12-point halftime lead crumbled. Trae Young torched them for 23 of his 37 points in the third quarter.
The Wolves Beat
Russell hopes Towns can prevent frustration with officials from affecting his play
D'Angelo Russell said there's "a time to be rah-rah and rowdy with the refs" while not having it bleed over into every play.
Sports
Nunge helps No. 20 Xavier rally past DePaul 68-67
Xavier coach Travis Steele liked the result. That was about it.