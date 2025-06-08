Carter and Burger power Rangers to 4-2 win over Nationals

WASHINGTON — Evan Carter and Jake Burger each finished a triple short of the cycle as the Texas Rangers beat the slumping Washington Nationals 4-2 on Sunday.
Carter hit a two-run homer, doubled and singled his first three times up, but struck out in the eighth inning. Burger doubled, flied out and singled before providing an insurance run with a homer in the eighth.
Jacob Webb (3-3), the second of five Texas pitchers in a bullpen game, threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings for the win. Robert Garcia got four outs for his fourth save.
Alex Call homered and singled for the Nationals, who have scored only 11 runs in their past seven games. Nathaniel Lowe had three of their six hits.
Washington starter Trevor Williams (3-7) gave up three runs — two earned — and six hits in 4 1/3 innings.
The first pitch was delayed by rain for 1 hour, 40 minutes.
Marcus Semien reached on a bad-hop single leading off the second and Carter homered one out later to make it 2-0.
Call homered leading off the fourth. Amed Rosario walked and scored on a fielder's choice to tie it.