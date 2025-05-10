Carson Young shoots 64 in rain to take lead in home-state Myrtle Beach Classic

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Carson Young holed a 30-yard flop shot for eagle on the par-5 15th and shot a 7-under 64 in rainy conditions Saturday to take the third-round lead in his home-state Myrtle Beach Classic.
Young, the 30-year-old former Clemson player from Anderson, South Carolina, had a 13-under 200 total at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club.
''It's been cool to have family out here and a bunch of support with friends,'' Young said. ''I hear a bunch of `Go Tigers!' out there. ... It's cool to be here in my home state playing golf. It kind of just feels like old times."
Harry Higgs was a stroke back after a 68.
''Thrilled to shoot under par.'' Higgs said. ''I'm not great in the rain.''
The winner of the PGA Tour event — held opposite a signature event at the Truist Championship this week — gets a spot in the PGA Championship if not already eligible.
Winless on the PGA Tour, Young also birdied the par-5 13th and par-4 16th — playing a four-hole stretch in 4 under.
''Honestly, it was a lot of fun out there, even with the rain, just because I was making putts and making some chip shots,'' Young said. ''Just played really solid golf. Nothing too flashy out there. But it was just really good golf.''