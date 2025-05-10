Sports

Carson Young shoots 64 in rain to take lead in home-state Myrtle Beach Classic

Carson Young holed a 30-yard flop shot for eagle on the par-5 15th and shot a 7-under 64 in rainy conditions Saturday to take the third-round lead in his home-state Myrtle Beach Classic.

May 10, 2025 at 10:33PM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Carson Young holed a 30-yard flop shot for eagle on the par-5 15th and shot a 7-under 64 in rainy conditions Saturday to take the third-round lead in his home-state Myrtle Beach Classic.

Young, the 30-year-old former Clemson player from Anderson, South Carolina, had a 13-under 200 total at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club.

''It's been cool to have family out here and a bunch of support with friends,'' Young said. ''I hear a bunch of `Go Tigers!' out there. ... It's cool to be here in my home state playing golf. It kind of just feels like old times."

Harry Higgs was a stroke back after a 68.

''Thrilled to shoot under par.'' Higgs said. ''I'm not great in the rain.''

The winner of the PGA Tour event — held opposite a signature event at the Truist Championship this week — gets a spot in the PGA Championship if not already eligible.

Winless on the PGA Tour, Young also birdied the par-5 13th and par-4 16th — playing a four-hole stretch in 4 under.

''Honestly, it was a lot of fun out there, even with the rain, just because I was making putts and making some chip shots,'' Young said. ''Just played really solid golf. Nothing too flashy out there. But it was just really good golf.''

Mackenzie Hughes had a 70 to drop two shots behind. The Canadian shot a 63 to take the first-round lead and had a 69 on Friday to maintain a share of the top spot.

Victor Perez had a 66 to join Ryan Fox (68), Davis Shore (70), Norman Xiong (69) and Danny Walker (70) at 10 under.

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

