Carson Hocevar wins All-Star Open; Nemechek, Gragson also advance to All-Star Race main event

Capitalizing on pit strategy, Carson Hocevar led the final 46 laps to win the All-Star Open and advance into the NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.
Runner-up John Hunter Nemechek also advanced to the main event by finishing second in the 100-lap warmup race. Noah Gragson won an online fan vote to earn the final transfer spot to the All-Star Race, whose field will include 20 other drivers competing for $1 million over 250 laps Sunday night.
Hocevar started second in the All-Star Open and took the lead in his No. 77 Chevrolet with a two-tire pit stop during the yellow flag for a halfway break. The Spire Motorsports driver cruised to a 0.697-second win over Nemechek, whose No. 42 Toyota charged from sixth to second over the final seven laps.
''It's super big for this team,'' Hocevar said. ''It's great to win, especially being challenged by tires there. I had my hands full. We definitely have to go to work here on our race car because I didn't really like it. But it's a good sign that we didn't like it and we were still pretty quick there.''
Ty Dillon finished third, followed by Erik Jones and Michael McDowell.
Pole-sitter Shane van Gisbergen finished 13th after leading the first 54 laps on the 0.625-mile oval. The New Zealand native, who is in his first full Cup Series season after winning three Supercar championships in Australia, fell from first to sixth on a four-tire pit stop during the halfway caution.
''I don't know whether to smile or cry,'' said van Gisbergen, who is ranked 35th in the points standings with one top 10 this season. ''It's been a dismal year for us, but I feel like we're getting better every week. This shows it. It was awesome to lead some laps. I was out front driving like a grandma and felt like it was easy. We're getting better.''
