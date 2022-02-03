A western Minnesota highway was shut down for a short time Wednesday night after a truck carrying beets spilled its load and thousands of the vegetables froze to the pavement.

"They were like rocks," said Sheriff John Holtz.

The spill happened about 8 p.m. on Hwy. 12 west of Murdock, Minn. and the beets littered the road for about 1⁄ 4 mile,, Holtz said. Murdock is about 20 miles northwest of Willmar, Minn.

A few motorists who drove through them before the road was closed sustained damage to their vehicles, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation sent a plow to push the "frozen and stuck" produce onto the shoulder to clear the road, which reopened about 9:10 p.m., said MnDOT spokeswoman Emma Olson.

The temperature was around -6 degrees in Swift County at the time of the incident, according to the National Weather Service.

Crews will return to the scene today to clean up the mess, which might lead to another road closure, Olson said.

It was not immediately clear how the spill occurred, but trucks were hauling beets to refineries at the time, Holtz said.

"Something must have happened with the trailer dump door," he said.

It's not uncommon for drivers to encounter beets that have fallen off trucks during harvest season, "not the first week of February," the sheriff said.

Two weeks ago a truck carrying potatoes crashed on Interstate 94 in Albertville and front-end loaders were called in to scoop the frozen spuds off the pavement.