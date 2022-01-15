KENT, Ohio — Sincere Carry matched his career high with a season-high 32 points as Kent State defeated Akron 67-55 on Friday night.
Tervell Beck had 11 points for Kent State (8-8, 3-3 Mid-American Conference).
Xavier Castaneda had 21 points for the Zips (9-5, 2-2). Enrique Freeman added 13 points.
Wild score 4 in 3rd, twice in 4 seconds, to rout Ducks 7-3
Matt Boldy and Mats Zuccarello scored four seconds apart early in a four-goal third period and the Minnesota Wild routed the Anaheim Ducks 7-3 on Friday night.
Sports
Garland, Allen lead Cavaliers past struggling Spurs, 114-109
Darius Garland scored 28 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat San Antonio 114-109 on Friday night, extending the Spurs' losing streak to five.
Sports
Bennett scores 3 goals as Panthers hammer Stars 7-1
Sam Bennett scored his second hat trick this season and added an assist to lead the Florida Panthers over the Dallas Stars 7-1 on Friday night.
Sports
Heat rally late, scramble to get past Hawks, 124-118
Tyler Herro scored 24 points, Jimmy Butler returned from a three-game absence with a sprained ankle to add 23 and the Miami Heat rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Atlanta Hawks 124-118 on Friday night.
Wild
Don't blink: Wild's quick scores set up dominant 7-3 win over Anaheim
Back-to-back scores from Matt Boldy and Mats Zuccarello four seconds apart were just one second shy of tying the Wild record for fastest two goals in team history. Six different Wild players scored and 10 earned at least a point.